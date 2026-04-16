Ghanaian pastor, 14 others arrested in Canada over alleged homeless fund fraud

A Ghanaian pastor and 14 others have been arrested in Vaughan following a major fraud investigation linked to funds meant to support vulnerable residents.

The arrests followed a year-long probe by the York Regional Police, which uncovered what authorities describe as a coordinated scheme targeting the Homeless Prevention Program.

The suspects include Isaac Oppong, 38, Richard Owusu, 27, and Christiana Oppong, 41, all residents of Vaughan in the York Region. Twelve other non-Ghanaian suspects were also arrested.

All 15 suspects have been charged with multiple offences, including fraud, identity fraud, laundering proceeds of crime, possession of property obtained by crime, false pretence and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The programme allegedly exploited

The investigation, dubbed Project Great One, focused on alleged abuses of the Homeless Prevention Program (HPP), a social safety initiative designed to support individuals who are homeless or at risk of losing stable housing.

Authorities said the programme serves as a critical support system for individuals not covered by other social assistance schemes.

Between January and December 2024, officials identified numerous applications submitted to the programme that contained falsified or misleading information. Investigators estimate that approximately $99,600 was fraudulently obtained through the scheme.

What initially appeared to be isolated irregularities later developed into evidence of a coordinated network.

Large-scale investigation

Working in collaboration with regional officials, the Financial Crimes Unit launched an extensive investigation, which led to the execution of search warrants at 12 residences and 10 vehicles.

Police believe the operation was organised and sustained over time, involving multiple individuals working together to exploit weaknesses in the system.

Investigators have identified Isaac Oppong, a resident of Vaughan, as the principal suspect in the case.

Pastor identified as the key suspect

Oppong, who served as a pastor at Miracle Arena for All Nations from 2018 to 2025, is alleged to have used his position of trust to recruit others into the scheme.

Authorities say the case has generated concern within both the local community and religious circles, given the nature of the allegations and the vulnerable group affected.

Impact on vulnerable residents

Officials noted that the funds allegedly misappropriated were intended to provide emergency housing support, including rent assistance and shelter for individuals facing homelessness.

Advocates warn that fraudulent claims of this nature can strain social support systems and reduce available resources for individuals in genuine need.

Investigations ongoing

Police say investigations are continuing, with the possibility of additional victims or suspects emerging as inquiries progress.

The York Regional Police have appealed to the public for information that may assist in establishing the full extent of the alleged operation.

The case remains under investigation as authorities work to determine the scale of the fraud and its broader impact on social support services in York Region.

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