Ghanaians in Nigeria warn JonahCapital dispute could spark Ghana-Nigeria tensions, urges presidential intervention

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Association of Ghanaian Communities in Nigeria (NAGHACON) has raised concerns over alleged attacks on Ghanaian-owned JonahCapital’s assets at River Park Estate in Abuja, warning that the situation could have implications for relations between Ghana and Nigeria.
The association, after visiting the estate, said it had witnessed the destruction of JonahCapital’s facilities, including the Gallery Clubhouse, gatehouse and other structures, while other companies operating within the estate remained unaffected.
President of the group, Lukman Tetteh, speaking at a press conference, said the group was worried that actions against the company were continuing despite a legal dispute over ownership of the estate currently before the courts.
“We are concerned that a matter currently before the courts is not being allowed to run its course, while these actions continue to be taken against JonahCapital’s staff and assets,” the association said.
The group linked its concerns to the broader issue of xenophobic attacks against African migrants, citing the situation in South Africa as a warning sign of how tensions can escalate.
“Today, we are all witnesses to the xenophobic violence in South Africa, which has led to reprisals and, tragically, the deaths of African migrants,” NAGHACON said.
The association said JonahCapital had previously faced allegations of forgery, which it claimed were resolved after an investigation by Nigeria’s Attorney-General, who cleared the company’s directors.
NAGHACON is appealing to the Presidents of Ghana and Nigeria to intervene, ensure the safety of Ghanaians connected to the company, and allow the courts to determine the ownership dispute.
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