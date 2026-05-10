Athletics | National

Ghana’s 4x100m relay team can be podium finishers at the world level – Kenya Athletics Prez 

Source: Joy Sports   
  10 May 2026 3:48pm
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President of Kenya Athletics, Jackson Tuwei,  believes Ghana has what it takes to earn a medal at the world level as far as 4x100m relay is concerned. 

Team Ghana’s 4x100m relay team became the latest African side to clinch an automatic qualification spot for the 2027 World Athletics Championships following their performance in Gaborone. 

The team clinched qualification on the second day of the World Athletics Relays in Botswana after failing to make it to the final on the opening day. 

Speaking after the World Athletics and CAA Council meeting in Accra earlier on Sunday, Tuwei was full of praise for Ghana’s representatives. 

“[Ghana 4*100 relay team] has the potential to make the podium at the world level,” he said. 

“Ghana has one of the best relay teams in the world. You have got very good athletes, you have got very good sprinters, and you have got very good organization. Whenever we are here, I know even for this one, the organization is going to be top notch. 

“And therefore, it is a matter of weighing to see what is possible, what is not possible. So I'm sure Ghana team will go to the highest level everywhere in the world.”

The team will have the opportunity to excite Ghanaians in the upcoming week when the 2026 Africa Seniors Athletics Champions takes centre stage. 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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