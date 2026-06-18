Ghana’s cocoa price decision and the future of resilient cocoa economy

The Government of Ghana, through the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has announced that the producer price of cocoa will remain unchanged for the 2026 light crop season despite a decline in global cocoa prices.



The Government’s decision to maintain the producer price of cocoa for the 2025/2026 light crop season at GH¢2,587 per 64kg bag is a significant statement of policy direction. At a time when international cocoa prices have softened and producing countries are navigating a complex market correction, Ghana has chosen to give its cocoa farmers a measure of income stability, predictability, and confidence.

Ghana’s maintained price of GH¢2,587 per bag must be understood within a wider West African and global cocoa context. Côte d’Ivoire, the world’s largest cocoa producer, reduced its mid-crop farmgate price to 1,200 CFA francs per kilogram. Based on recent exchange-rate estimates, that translates to approximately GH¢1,513.15 per 64kg bag. Ghana’s maintained price therefore places a stronger income floor under the Ghanaian cocoa farmer during a difficult market cycle.

For the farmer, this matters.

The farmgate price is more than just an announcement at the beginning of a crop season. It determines household planning, farm maintenance, labour decisions, school fees, input purchases, and the willingness of young people to remain connected to cocoa production. In a sector built on the work of smallholder farmers, producer-price stability is central to the long-term health of the cocoa economy.

Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire remain strategic partners whose production strength anchors the global cocoa supply chain; therefore, this is not simply a matter of comparison between two neighbouring cocoa economies. The point is that, in a volatile market, Ghana’s price decision reflects a deliberate national choice to protect the farmer while maintaining the credibility of the regulated cocoa system.

That balance is important.

Cocoa is a global commodity, but the foundations of its value are local. The farmer who prunes, tends, harvests, ferments, dries, and prepares cocoa for the market is the first custodian of quality. Ghana’s premium cocoa reputation begins on the farm.

This is why producer-price policy cannot be treated as a narrow seasonal adjustment. It is part of a larger national architecture for sustaining quality, protecting livelihoods, and ensuring that Ghana remains a trusted supplier of premium cocoa to the world.

At the Cocoa Marketing Company, our responsibility is to market Ghana’s cocoa with credibility, discipline, and consistency. That credibility depends on many things: quality assurance, traceability, timely delivery, strong buyer relationships, and confidence in Ghana’s regulated cocoa value chain. But it also depends on the farmer’s confidence that the system recognises the value of their labour.

A fair and stable producer-price environment supports that confidence.

Maintaining the price for the light crop season provides a bridge between immediate market realities and long-term sector sustainability. It allows farmers to approach the season with clearer expectations. It supports continued investment in farms. It strengthens the relationship between policy and production. It also signals to the global market that Ghana remains committed to a structured, disciplined, and farmer-conscious cocoa economy.

This decision must, however, be seen as one part of a broader reform agenda. Price stability alone will not secure the future of Ghana’s cocoa sector. It must be accompanied by productivity improvement, rehabilitation of ageing farms, stronger disease control, improved access to inputs, responsible financing, enhanced local processing, better logistics, and continued protection of the integrity of Ghana’s cocoa.

The next phase of Ghana’s cocoa story will focus on value, not volume alone.

For too long, producing countries have carried the burden of cultivation while a greater share of value is captured beyond their borders. The conversation on expanding local processing, strengthening financing models, and ensuring that farmers receive a fair share of export value is therefore timely and necessary.

The decision to maintain the farmgate price at GH¢2,587 per bag is good for the farmer because it recognises that cocoa production cannot be sustained on uncertainty. It is good for the sector because it reinforces trust in the regulated marketing system. It is good for Ghana because cocoa remains a pillar of livelihoods, export earnings, rural economies, and national identity.

Ghana’s position is that farmer welfare and market credibility must move together. A cocoa economy that protects the farmer strengthens the buyer. A cocoa economy that rewards quality strengthens the market. A cocoa economy that invests in its people secures its future.

That is the path Ghana must continue to build.

And that is why this bold decision matters.

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Author, Wisdom Kofi Dogbey is the Managing Director, Cocoa Marketing Company (Ghana) Ltd.

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