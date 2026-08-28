Ghana’s Tourism Authority extends deadline for December 2026 event proposals

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has extended the deadline for event organisers to submit proposals for inclusion in the 2026 edition of December in GH.

The new deadline is Monday, September 7, 2026, giving event organisers, promoters, cultural innovators and experience creators additional time to submit their concepts for consideration.

The 2026 December in GH calendar will run from December 1, 2026, to January 3, 2027, bringing together a range of cultural, creative, entertainment and heritage experiences across the country.

The initiative seeks to attract both international visitors and Ghanaians to experience the country’s diverse cultural offerings during the festive season.

According to the GTA, December in GH has evolved beyond a traditional events calendar into a nationwide cultural journey and a defining expression of the Black Star Experience.

The season is expected to showcase Ghana’s culture, music, food, stories, traditions and creative expressions while promoting the country as a leading destination for festive tourism.

Events selected for the official December in GH 2026 programme will be incorporated into the national campaign and promoted through the Ghana Tourism Authority’s local and international platforms.

The GTA is therefore encouraging eligible organisers with innovative and compelling event concepts to take advantage of the extended deadline.

Proposals must be submitted by September 7, 2026 via the designated online submission platform.

For further enquiries, organisers may contact the GTA International Affairs Secretariat on 0240402408 or via www.bit.ly/3P2Tdbi

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