GIGS commends Armed Forces for Accra-Kumasi Expressway progress

The Ghana Institute of Governance and Security (GIGS) has commended the military high command for its continued oversight of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project, urging the Ghana Armed Forces to maintain the current pace of construction until the critical national infrastructure project is fully completed.

The institute made the remarks following a recent working visit by the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General William Agyapong, and the Chief of the Army Staff, Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu, to assess progress on the project on Monday, August 31.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, David Agbee, on September 4, GIGS said the visit, coupled with the progress recorded on the project, demonstrated the continued military oversight of what it described as a critical national infrastructure project.

GIGS praised President John Dramani Mahama and his government for what it described as the vision and foresight behind the initiation of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project.

“GIGS also commends President John Dramani Mahama and his government for the vision and foresight to initiate the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project,” the statement said.

According to GIGS, the project represents a significant step towards addressing one of the country's pressing infrastructural needs, describing the initiative as evidence of “strong leadership and a genuine commitment to national development."

The institute called on the government to maintain the momentum until the project is fully completed.

GIGS further recommended that the government mobilise the necessary machinery and resources to enable the Ghana Armed Forces to continue and complete construction without interruption.

The institute pointed to visible progress in the shaping and formation of the road corridor, as well as work on associated bridges, as evidence that the project is advancing steadily.

“The visible progress in shaping and forming the road corridor and associated bridges is a strong indication that the project is advancing steadily,” GIGS said.

It added that the progress reflected positively on the discipline, capability, and commitment of the Ghana Armed Forces engineering units involved in the work.

GIGS also called for appropriate authorities to consider recognising the officers responsible for driving the progress.

The institute said it would “welcome consideration by the appropriate authorities of commendation or advancement for the officers driving this progress."

In a further recommendation, GIGS called on the Government of Ghana to consider giving the Ghana Armed Forces full responsibility for the construction and supervision of the entire expressway corridor.

The institute argued that maintaining a military-led approach to the project could help ensure speed, discipline, and effective coordination during the remaining phases of construction.

“We believe that continued military-led execution would ensure speed, discipline, and effective coordination throughout the remaining phases of the project,” GIGS said.

It added that such an approach would help ensure that the expressway is delivered according to the required standard and within the timeline expected by the country.

The institute's position comes as it continues to monitor developments surrounding the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project, which it considers an important national infrastructure initiative.

GIGS reaffirmed its support for infrastructure initiatives that serve the national interest and said it would continue to monitor developments on the project.

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