Energy

GOIL slashes fuel prices at pumps; petrol selling at GH¢13.27, diesel now GH¢16.10

Source: Joy Business  
  16 April 2026 10:12am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

GOIL has reduced its prices of petroleum products at the pump to match the National Petroleum Authority’s (NPA) price floor.

This follows the removal of selected margins on the petroleum price build-up by the government to ease the burden on Ghanaians.

To this end, the price of petrol will sell at GH¢13.27. That of diesel will also go for GH¢16.10.

Beyond the relief to consumers, GOIL is also offering other benefits such as quality delivery and value to consumers.

Tensions in the Middle East continue to push global crude oil prices higher and putting pressure on pump prices.

The NPA on April 15, announced a new minimum price floor for petroleum products for the April 16, 2026, window.

Under the revised price floor, petrol has been reduced marginally to GH¢13.27 from  the previous GH¢13.30. This indicates about 3 pesewas cut per litre for the price window.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group