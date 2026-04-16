GOIL slashes fuel prices at pumps; petrol selling at GH¢13.27, diesel now GH¢16.10

Audio By Carbonatix
GOIL has reduced its prices of petroleum products at the pump to match the National Petroleum Authority’s (NPA) price floor.
This follows the removal of selected margins on the petroleum price build-up by the government to ease the burden on Ghanaians.
To this end, the price of petrol will sell at GH¢13.27. That of diesel will also go for GH¢16.10.
Beyond the relief to consumers, GOIL is also offering other benefits such as quality delivery and value to consumers.
Tensions in the Middle East continue to push global crude oil prices higher and putting pressure on pump prices.
The NPA on April 15, announced a new minimum price floor for petroleum products for the April 16, 2026, window.
Under the revised price floor, petrol has been reduced marginally to GH¢13.27 from the previous GH¢13.30. This indicates about 3 pesewas cut per litre for the price window.
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