GoldBod revenue jumps from GH¢307.7m to GH¢970.8m as expenditure falls to GH¢109.4m in 2025 audit

GoldBod CEO, Sammy Gyamfi

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has recorded a strong financial performance in its 2025 audited accounts, posting a sharp rise in revenue alongside a reduction in expenditure, despite an expanded operational mandate.

According to the audited figures, revenue increased significantly from 307.7 million in 2024 to 970.8 million in 2025, reflecting improved earnings within the gold sector under GoldBod’s management.

At the same time, expenditure declined from 129.7 million in 2024 to 109.4 million in 2025, even as the institution scaled up its operations and absorbed wider responsibilities previously handled by the defunct PMMC.

The report attributes the outcome to fiscal discipline and efficiency, with GoldBod ultimately recording an operational (non-tax) surplus of 909.7 million for the 2025 financial year.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.