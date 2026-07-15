GoldBod rewards NACOC with GH¢12.65m over 2025 gold seizure

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has presented GH¢12.65 million to the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), representing 50 per cent of the proceeds from the sale of 17 gold bars seized from illicit gold traders in 2025.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi said the reward was distributed under the Board's incentive policy to encourage credible intelligence and strengthen collaboration with state security agencies in the fight against illegal gold trading.

He explained that 10 per cent of the proceeds was allocated to the informant whose intelligence led to the successful operation, while the GoldBod Board of Directors approved an additional 20 per cent for the NACOC officers who participated in the operation in recognition of their bravery and sacrifice.

The remaining 20 per cent was awarded to NACOC as an institution for deploying personnel and logistical resources.

Receiving the cheque, Director-General of NACOC, Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, commended GoldBod for honouring its commitment and reaffirmed the Commission's determination to continue working closely with the Board to combat illegal gold trading and safeguard the country's mineral resources.

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