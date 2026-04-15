Energy | National | Top Story

Gov’t cuts fuel costs, absorbs GH¢2 per litre on diesel and GH¢0.36 per litre on petrol

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  15 April 2026 4:18pm
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Government has announced temporary measures aimed at cushioning consumers against rising fuel prices, following increased volatility on the international petroleum market.

Effective April 16, 2026, the start of the next pricing window, the State will absorb GH¢2 per litre on diesel and GH¢0.36 per litre on petrol as part of an intervention designed to reduce the burden on households, transport operators and businesses.

In a press statement issued by the Government Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, on Wednesday, April 16, the decision was taken in response to sharp increases in global oil prices, which have fed into higher ex-pump prices locally, affecting transportation costs and general economic activity.

The measure, which has been approved by Cabinet, will remain in force for one month, during which the government says it will closely monitor global market trends and determine whether further policy action is required.

“Effective April 16, 2026, which is the next pricing window, the Government will absorb GH¢2 per litre on diesel and GH¢0.36 per litre on petrol.

"This intervention is intended to cushion customers and ease the cost burden on households, transport operators, and businesses.”

The statement added that the intervention reflects government’s broader commitment to stabilising prices and protecting livelihoods, stating: “Government remains committed to maintaining price stability, protecting livelihoods, and supporting Ghana’s economic recovery in the face of external shocks.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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