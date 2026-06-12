Gov’t releases over GH¢76M to support Black Stars’ World Cup campaign

The John Mahama government, through the Ministry of Finance, has authorised the release of GH₵ 76,466,919.20 to support the Senior National Football Team, the Black Stars.

The funding package is aimed at ensuring Ghana's senior national football team is adequately resourced for the tournament while fulfilling financial commitments made during the qualification campaign.

Out of the total amount, GH¢58.9 million, equivalent to US$5 million, has been allocated to support the team's preparations and cover expenses associated with its participation in the group stage of the World Cup.

The advance funding is expected to facilitate logistical arrangements, technical preparations and other operational costs ahead of the tournament.

In addition, GH¢17.5 million, equivalent to US$1.488 million, has been released to settle outstanding bonuses owed to the players and technical team following Ghana's successful qualification for the tournament.

The payment forms part of a performance-based agreement reached during the qualifiers, under which half of the bonuses were paid during the campaign, with the remaining balance becoming due upon qualification for the World Cup.

Government says the release of the funds reflects its commitment to supporting the Black Stars and creating the conditions necessary for the team to compete successfully on the world stage.

The funding is also expected to provide financial stability and boost morale within the camp as the team prepares for the global showpiece.

Government has urged Ghanaians to continue rallying behind the Black Stars as they seek to make a strong impression at the tournament.

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