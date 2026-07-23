Gov’t to pay GH¢10.8bn DDEP coupon on August 18 – Ato Forson assures investors

The government is set to make its next coupon payment under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) on Tuesday, August 18, with Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson assuring investors that the GH¢10.8 billion obligation will be settled fully and on schedule.

Speaking during the presentation of the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament on Thursday, July 23, Dr Forson said the upcoming payment reflects government’s continued commitment to meeting its obligations under the domestic debt restructuring arrangement.

He noted that the government had already fulfilled its first DDEP coupon obligation, paying GH¢10.1 billion to bondholders on the scheduled date.

“On the 17th of February 2026, government honoured the first domestic debt exchange programme coupon payment of 10.1 billion cedis on time and in full,” Dr Forson told Parliament.

“The seventh DDEP coupon payment of 10.8 billion cedis falls due on the 18th of August 2026. Let me use this opportunity to assure this House that it will be paid on time and in full,” he added.

The DDEP was introduced by the government as a key component of Ghana’s broader debt restructuring efforts aimed at restoring debt sustainability. The programme involved the exchange of existing domestic bonds held by financial institutions, pension funds, insurance companies, individual investors and other creditors for new instruments with revised terms.

Dr Forson said the government’s ability to meet its repayment commitments on schedule was helping to rebuild confidence among investors following the economic challenges associated with the country’s debt crisis.

He further revealed that Ghana had paid a total of $2.1 billion in principal and interest obligations to Eurobond holders since January 2025, adding that the payments had been made without placing excessive pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

“There was a time when the world doubted us. Today, every payment made on time answers that doubt, assuring bondholders in London, pension funds in New York and investors at home that our word is our bond,” he said.

The Finance Minister stressed that restoring credibility in the economy requires consistent action rather than assurances, arguing that regular repayment of debts remains the strongest demonstration of government’s commitment.

“Payment after payment, coupon after coupon, Ghana has proven one thing. We now keep our word,” he said.

“That is how market confidence is rebuilt, not through speeches, but through repayment,” Dr Forson added.

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