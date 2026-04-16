GRA applauds KGL Group for paying GH¢153m in taxes, urges nationwide compliance

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has issued a nationwide appeal to individuals, businesses, and corporate entities to comply fully with their tax obligations, stressing that national development is anchored on collective responsibility.
The call was made by the Commissioner-General, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, during the official presentation of over GH¢153 million in tax payments by the KGL Group.
Commending the company for its voluntary compliance, Mr. Sarpong said the gesture should serve as a benchmark for taxpayers across the country, while reinforcing the importance of a strong national tax culture.
He noted that tax payment is not optional but a civic duty that directly supports critical sectors of the economy, including infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social services.
“No one will build Ghana for us,” he said.
“Every Ghanaian must contribute their quota. Whether individual or corporate, every cedi matters in building the nation we all desire.”
The Commissioner-General encouraged taxpayers to take advantage of the ongoing filing period to regularise their tax affairs, adding that compliance, regardless of the amount, reflects patriotism and commitment to national progress.
He further explained that the Authority is implementing reforms aimed at making tax payment more convenient, transparent, and efficient, including improvements in tax administration systems and reviews of key tax laws to support business growth.
According to him, these measures are designed to build trust between taxpayers and the state, making compliance easier and more rewarding.
Mr. Sarpong also urged Ghanaian-owned businesses to lead by example, stressing that indigenous companies must take pride in contributing meaningfully to national development through responsible tax practices.
“GRA stands for Ghana First,” he said. “But that vision can only be achieved when taxpayers also understand and fulfil their obligations.”
He stated that voluntary compliance remains the most sustainable way to mobilise domestic revenue and reduce reliance on external support, adding that a strong tax culture is essential for economic resilience.
The Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Dadey, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to responsible corporate citizenship, describing tax payment as a duty owed directly to the people of Ghana.
“Taxes belong to the people. We are only returning what rightfully belongs to them,” he said.
Mr. Dadey encouraged other business leaders to align expectations of government with accountability and discipline, noting that corporate governance must include strict adherence to tax laws.
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