GRA boss defends transparency in Publican AI procurement amid stakeholder concerns

Audio By Carbonatix
The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, has maintained that the procurement of the Publican AI system was carried out with a high degree of transparency.
The system, which has been introduced to modernise and streamline operations at Ghana’s ports, continues to attract mixed reactions from stakeholders within the shipping and logistics sector.
While authorities insist that the technology will enhance efficiency, improve transparency and minimise delays, sections of industry players, particularly freight forwarders, have expressed strong reservations about its implementation.
The growing opposition has heightened tensions across the port community, culminating in an industrial action by the Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations.
As part of the directive, freight forwarders and clearing agents were asked to suspend duty payments and withdraw their services from Monday, April 13 to Friday, April 17, 2026.
Speaking on Channel One TV on Monday, April 13, in an interview with Bernard Avle, Mr Sarpong said: “This is one of the procurements we undertook with the highest level of transparency. We went through Parliament, and it approved the selection.”
He, however, declined to disclose the cost of the system, stating only that the government would bear the financial responsibility.
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