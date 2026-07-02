GRA extends tax filing deadline to July 6 over flood disruptions

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has extended the deadline for filing second-quarter Corporate Income Tax (CIT), Personal Income Tax (PIT), and May 2026 Value Added Tax (VAT), National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL), and Communications Service Tax (CST) returns to Monday, July 6, following the recent flooding caused by heavy rains in Accra and surrounding areas.

In a statement issued on July 1 by the Communication and Public Affairs Department of the GRA and signed by its Director, Offei Starlets, the extension, approved by the Commissioner-General, is intended to cushion taxpayers and businesses whose operations have been disrupted by the floods and to help them meet their tax obligations without attracting late filing penalties.

According to the Authority, the affected tax returns were originally due on Tuesday, June 30, in line with the tax calendar, which requires the returns to be filed on or before the last working day of the month following the taxable period.

However, the GRA said the widespread flooding had necessitated a temporary extension.

"In view of the disruptions caused by the flooding and to support business continuity, the GRA has extended the filing deadline to Monday, July 6, 2026," the statement said.

The Authority further assured taxpayers that those who submit their returns by the new deadline will not face penalties for late filing.

"Taxpayers who file by Monday, July 6, 2026, will not be liable for late filing penalties for this filing period. Normal penalties will apply to returns made after the extended deadline," it stated.

To minimise disruptions and ease compliance, the GRA encouraged taxpayers to take advantage of its online services rather than visiting tax offices in person.

"Taxpayers are therefore encouraged to use the Taxpayer's Portal and other digital platforms to file returns to minimise travel and avoid delays. Taxpayers experiencing significant operational challenges because of the flooding are advised to contact the nearest GRA Taxpayer Service Centre (TSC) or their tax office for assistance."

The authority described the extension as a targeted intervention aimed at easing the burden on businesses and individuals affected by the floods.

Despite the temporary relief, the GRA reiterated its commitment to maintaining effective tax administration while supporting businesses during the difficult period.

"The GRA remains committed to maintaining uninterrupted tax administration while supporting businesses during this difficult period and safeguarding the revenue needed for Ghana's national development," the statement added.

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