Group challenges Mahama, says backing LGBTQ+ bill undermines human rights

JustRight Ghana has described the proposed Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2025 as “modern-day slavery,” warning that any leader who supports it loses the moral authority to speak on human rights globally.

In a statement issued on April 14, 2026, the group criticised John Dramani Mahama for his public commitment to assent to the bill if it is passed by Parliament.

“Anti-LGBTQ legislation is modern-day slavery,” the statement said. “When you support a bill that legitimises the arrest and torture of LGBTQ persons, you forfeit the moral authority to speak about human rights anywhere else in the world.”

The statement follows the group’s recent petition to Lincoln University in the United States, urging the institution to withdraw an honorary doctorate it planned to confer on Mr Mahama in March 2026. JustRight Ghana argued that his stance on the bill makes him undeserving of such recognition.

At the centre of the debate is the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2025, which is currently before Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee. The proposed law has sparked intense national discussion, with supporters framing it as a protection of Ghanaian cultural and family values, while critics warn it could undermine fundamental human rights.

JustRight Ghana, in its latest statement, sought to challenge public perceptions about the bill, arguing that its implications go beyond morality and extend into everyday life.

“Are you aware that the bill invades our privacy in our own homes? Are you aware that the bill criminalises our organisations and the work we do?” the group asked, adding that the legislation could compel citizens to report suspected LGBTQ+ persons to authorities.

The organisation also pointed to provisions it says could affect landlords, families, teachers and the media, warning that individuals who offer support to LGBTQ+ persons or fail to report them could face sanctions.

Beyond the social concerns, the group grounded its opposition in Ghana’s legal framework, citing provisions of the 1992 Constitution. It referenced Article 15 on human dignity and Article 18 on privacy, arguing that the bill is inconsistent with these guarantees.

“These are not imports. These are Ghanaian constitutional guarantees,” the statement emphasised, adding that it would pursue all legal avenues to challenge the legislation if passed.

The group further noted that Ghana is a signatory to several international human rights treaties, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

It also claimed that the effects of the proposed law are already being felt, even before its passage, citing what it described as rising fear and vulnerability among LGBTQ+ persons.

Despite acknowledging that the bill may pass given current political dynamics, JustRight Ghana vowed to continue opposing it.

“We acknowledge that today’s political forces will push for the passage of this bill. What we cannot acknowledge is its longevity,” the statement said.

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