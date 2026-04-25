GSE market cap hits GH¢279billion as total value traded surges 40% week-on-week

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed the trading week ending April 24, 2026, with the GSE Composite Index settling at 14,873.11, representing a solid 6.05 per cent gain over the previous week's close of 14,024.22.

Market capitalisation climbed nearly 5 per cent to reach GH¢278.98 billion, up from GH¢266.45 billion seven days earlier.

The week, which comprised five trading sessions from Monday, April 20 to Friday, April 24, saw total traded volume hit 13.55 million shares, a 6.68 per cent increase over the prior week's 12.70 million. Even more striking was the surge in total value traded, which jumped by 40.12 per cent to GH¢87.33 million, up from GH¢62.32 million the week before. That dramatic rise in value suggests that investors are not just trading more shares but are increasingly chasing higher-priced, quality names.

The finance sector absolutely dominated the week's activity, accounting for 46.08 per cent of all shares traded. The information and communications technology sector followed with 43.90 per cent of total volume, meaning these two sectors alone represented nine out of every ten shares that changed hands on the exchange. That concentration tells its own story about where institutional and retail investors are placing their bets.

Week's biggest winners

GCB Bank emerged as the week's standout performer. The tier-one lender began the week at GH¢31.77 and closed at GH¢42.52, a staggering gain of GH¢10.75 or 33.84 per cent. That performance pushed GCB's year-to-date return to an eye-watering 93.27 per cent, making it easily one of the best-performing banking stocks on the continent this year.

SIC Insurance also delivered a memorable week, climbing from GH¢4.46 to GH¢5.38, a gain of GH¢0.92 or 20.63 per cent. The insurance counter now trades at a staggering 348.33 per cent above its price at the start of the year, reflecting renewed investor appetite for the sector following strong earnings reports.

Republic Bank followed closely, adding GH¢0.86 to close at GH¢5.58, a weekly gain of 18.22 per cent. Its year-to-date return now stands at an impressive 319.55 per cent. Societe Generale Ghana advanced by GH¢0.65 or 11.50 per cent to GH¢6.30, while newly listed ZEN Petroleum Holdings rose GH¢0.45 to GH¢5.45, a 9 per cent gain in its first full week of trading.

MTNGH, the telecom giant, added GH¢0.47 to close at GH¢6.57, a 7.70 per cent weekly increase that pushed its year-to-date return past 56 per cent. ETI advanced GH¢0.11 or 5.24 per cent to GH¢2.21, while CAL Bank, GOIL, and EGH also recorded modest but positive moves.

Week's decliners

Not every stock shared in the week's optimism. TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana suffered the steepest decline, falling from GH¢38.28 to GH¢34.54, a loss of GH¢3.74 or 9.71 per cent. That reverses some of the gains the oil marketer had enjoyed earlier in the year and now leaves it with a year-to-date loss of just over 14 per cent.

Benso Palm Plantation also had a week to forget, shedding GH¢4.99 to close at GH¢85.00, a 5.55 per cent decline. Fan Milk fell GH¢0.35 to GH¢12.20, a drop of 2.79 per cent, while Enterprise Group lost GH¢0.22 or 1.95 per cent to end the week at GH¢11.08. EGH and GLD also recorded marginal declines.

Sector performance and year-to-date context

The GSE Financial Stocks Index closed the week at 8,841.04, up 6.34 per cent from the prior week's 8,314.05. The broader market's year-to-date performance now stands at a remarkable 62.16 per cent for the GSE Composite Index, while the financials index has gained 90.25 per cent since January 1. Total value traded year to date has surged 90.25 per cent compared to the same period last year, signalling that 2026 is shaping up to be a vintage year for the Accra bourse.

Looking ahead

The market enters the final week of April with strong momentum, though Friday's session saw a modest pullback as profit-taking emerged in some of the week's biggest winners. GCB Bank retreated slightly on Friday after four days of relentless buying, while MTNGH and ZEN also saw some selling pressure. Whether this marks a pause or a reversal will be the key question for the week ahead.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.