GWL MD inspects water plants as GH¢8.4m GoldBod rehabilitation project begins

The Managing Director of Ghana Water Ltd (GWL), Adam Mutawakilu, has inspected three water treatment facilities earmarked for rehabilitation under a GH¢8.4 million project funded by the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

The visit follows an agreement between GoldBod and GWL to restore the Bonsa, Daboase and Sekyere-Hemang Water Supply Systems, following an independent technical assessment of the facilities.

The rehabilitation project is expected to improve water production capacity, enhance operational efficiency and expand access to potable water for residents in parts of the Western and Central Regions.

During the working visit, Mr Mutawakilu toured the Bonsa Water Treatment Plant in the Tarkwa Municipality, the Daboase Water Treatment Plant serving Takoradi and surrounding communities, and the Sekyere-Hemang Water Treatment Plant in the Central Region.

The inspections allowed management to assess the current operational challenges at the facilities ahead of the commencement of rehabilitation works.

At the Bonsa Water Treatment Plant, the GWL Managing Director examined persistent siltation at the raw water abstraction point, which has affected production at the facility.

He also inspected an improvised floating abstraction pump developed by engineers in the Western Region to sustain water production and commended the team for the innovation.

Mr Mutawakilu, however, stressed the need for a permanent engineering solution as part of the rehabilitation programme.

Beyond the facility assessments, the GWL delegation engaged management and staff of the Western and Central Regions to review operational performance and discuss measures to improve service delivery.

The discussions focused on key operational areas including revenue mobilisation, billing and collection, meter reading, customer service, reduction of Non-Revenue Water (NRW), staff accountability and the effective use of performance monitoring systems.

Regional management teams presented updates on their performance, achievements, ongoing interventions and challenges, while staff provided feedback and suggestions aimed at improving operations.

Employees welcomed the engagement, describing it as an opportunity to strengthen communication between management and staff while providing clarity on expectations.

Mr Mutawakilu urged employees to maintain professionalism, teamwork, innovation and accountability, stressing that staff commitment would be critical to ensuring the success of the GoldBod-supported rehabilitation project.

He said the upgrade of the water systems must be complemented by a stronger performance culture across the company to guarantee improved service delivery to customers.

The inspection forms part of Ghana Water Ltd’s broader efforts to monitor operational realities, strengthen employee engagement and ensure that the GH¢8.4 million rehabilitation project delivers sustainable improvements in water production, infrastructure resilience and reliable water supply.

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