Heavy rainstorm causes power outages in Ashanti Region – ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has informed customers in the Ashanti Region and the general public that a severe rainstorm which struck parts of the region on the morning of Wednesday, April 8, 2026, has resulted in power outages across the network.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, ECG assured those affected that its team of engineers is working assiduously to identify and repair the faults caused by the storm, with a view to restoring electricity supply as swiftly as possible.

Customers experiencing power interruptions within their premises have been urged to report the issues promptly.

They can do so by contacting the ECG call centre on 0302611611, visiting their nearest ECG office, or reaching out via ECG’s official social media platforms @ECGghOfficial.

The company expressed sincere regret for the inconvenience caused by the outages and thanked the public for their patience and understanding during this period.

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