High Court issues interim injunction over Afigya Sekyere East NPP polling station album

The High Court in Kumasi has issued an interim injunction restraining the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its officials from taking further steps regarding the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency Polling Station Executive Album.

The order, issued under Suit No. GJ12/78/26 on 19 June 2026, bars the party, its agents, servants and officers from uploading, finalising, validating, certifying or approving any further processes connected to the compilation of the album.

It also prohibits any alteration, deletion or interference with data already uploaded in relation to the polling station executive records.

In addition, the court directed that a complete and unredacted list of all aspirants vetted and certified by the Polling Station Election Committee in the constituency be deposited with the Registrar of the High Court within 48 hours.

The documents, according to the order, are to remain in custody of the court for a period of ten days.

The plaintiff in the case is Adu Mensah of Agona, Afigya Sekyere East Constituency, who filed the application through legal counsel. The defendants include the New Patriotic Party, registered under the Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574), with its national headquarters at Asylum Down, Accra, and six others.

The order was issued by His Lordship Justice Franklin Titus-Glover following an application for interim injunction supported by an affidavit filed on 17 June 2026.

The ruling comes amid concerns raised by some aggrieved party members within the constituency regarding the management of internal electoral processes and the compilation of polling station executive records.

The case is expected to return to court for further proceedings in the coming days.

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