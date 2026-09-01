Hotel Manager convicted for accumulating refuse behind hotel premises

The Hohoe Magistrate Court has convicted Dzikum Justice, Manager of Johnvic Memorial Hotel Ltd., for accumulating refuse behind the hotel premises.

The offence, the court says, is contrary to section 56 (a), (b) and (c) of the Public Health Act 851 of 2012.

Dzikum pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea to a fine of GHS 1,440, and would serve six months in prison if he defaults on payment.

Prosecuting Officer, Mr Daniel Dotse Eklo, Environmental Health Analyst, told the Court presided over by Lambert Y. Keriba, the relieving judge, that on September 25, 2025, sanitary inspectors on their routine inspection duties discovered that the convict was dumping refuse behind the hotel premises.

He said the convict was educated and served notice to abate the nuisance and to report to the Environmental Health office for reinspection, but he failed to do so.

Mr Eklo said that on May 12, 2026, at about 12:00 noon, Environmental Health Officers returned to the hotel for a follow-up inspection and found that the nuisance was ongoing.

He said the convict's actions were inimical to the environment and his clients.

It could lead to disease outbreaks and flooding.

Mr Eklo said the convict was subsequently served with court summons and charged with the offence.

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