How a stranger ‘miraculously’ gave me his house when I arrived in the US – Prof. Antwi shares

Former Dean at Academic City University College, Prof. Enoch Opoku Antwi, has recounted what he describes as one of the most remarkable moments of his life, sharing how a complete stranger offered him a home after he relocated to the United States to begin a new academic career.

Speaking on The Career Trail Season 4 on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, he traced the events from his early professional successes in the U.S. to an encounter he believes was orchestrated by God.

After completing his master's degree, Prof. Antwi said he became a research fellow at Northern Kentucky University before teaching at the Denmark Colleges Group in Kentucky.

He later joined Pearson as a manager, overseeing more than 230 professional and certification examinations, including assessments for the American Board of Internal Medicine, NCLEX for nurses, GRE, GMAT, TOEFL and behavioural tests for the FBI.

“I had the highest rating of all those who came to take tests. I was getting 98%. The whole country was asking, ‘Who is this man that everybody wants to go to Ohio to test with?’” he recalled.

His performance eventually opened another opportunity when he was invited to interview for a lecturing position at a technical college in the U.S. state of Wisconsin.

Prof. Antwi said the move came with an unexpected encounter even before his interview.

“I got there and a woman asked me, ‘What are you doing here?’ I said I had come for an interview. She replied, ‘You’ve got the job.’ I had never met her before,” he recounted.

A few days after the interview, he received a call informing him that he had been offered the position and was expected to report within a week.

With no family or friends in the area, he contacted a local Adventist church to ask if anyone could temporarily host him while he settled.

The pastor presented his request to the church board together with his photograph and curriculum vitae.

According to Prof. Antwi, one church elder immediately recognised him.

“He said, ‘That is him.’ Everyone asked what he meant because nobody knew me. He then shared that about 10 years earlier, after being diagnosed with cancer, he had a dream in which he saw me and believed that one day he would have to help me,” he revealed.

The church elder, identified only as Doug, volunteered to host him.

“He gave me his entire house. He and his wife moved to the basement, and they gave me the three-bedroom upstairs. I had planned to stay only until I received my first salary and could rent my own place,” he shared.

He added that shortly after he moved into his own accommodation, Doug returned to hospital for further tests.

“He told me, ‘I knew the day I saw you that my time was near.’ The cancer had returned, and about two weeks after I moved out, I was told he had passed away,” he said.

Prof. Antwi described the experience as a defining moment in his faith journey.

“That is how God works. If I tell you what God has done for me, if you don’t believe in Him, you will,” he reflected.

He said the church community later became like family, welcoming him into their congregation and supporting him throughout his stay in Wisconsin.

“They made me preach and teach in the church. We built a family. They visited me, and I visited them. They loved me and my family so much,” he added.

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