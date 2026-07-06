A friend inspired me to build a Caribbean restaurant in US – Prof. Opoku Antwi

Audio By Carbonatix
Governance Expert and policy analyst Prof. Enoch Opoku Antwi has shared how a simple conversation with a friend during his doctoral studies in the United States inspired him to venture into the restaurant business.
Speaking on The Career Trail program aired on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, he said the idea stemmed from the growing popularity of Caribbean cuisine among Americans and the opportunity to introduce flavours familiar to Africans and the Caribbean.
“A friend of mine told me while I was doing my doctorate that people travel from across the U.S. to places like Jamaica and Grenada for Caribbean food. He said they also like our jollof and fried plantain, so why don’t you start a Caribbean restaurant?” he recalled.
Motivated by the idea, Prof. Antwi said he approached shopping malls in Ohio and secured space for the business. However, operating alongside established international food brands quickly exposed him to the realities of the corporate restaurant industry.
“I had to be sandwiched between Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s. These are corporate food companies, so there were certain things you could and couldn’t do,” he explained.
He said his restaurant differentiated itself by preparing meals fresh to order rather than relying on pre-prepared food.
“I realised I could buy chicken wings, season them the way we do ours, and fry them fresh when customers ordered. People loved it because everything was prepared fresh, even though they had to wait about 15 minutes,” he said.
According to him, understanding customer preferences became one of the biggest lessons from the venture.
“You have to let customers know the food is fresh and worth the wait. They appreciated that,” he noted.
As the business grew, he explored expanding the menu by introducing coffee to serve morning shoppers. The move, however, brought him into conflict with neighbouring businesses that specialised in those products.
“They started complaining to the mall management that I was entering their specialty. They told me I had to return to my main menu because what I was selling was another company's core product,” he recounted.
Prof. Antwi said the experience taught him valuable lessons about competition, market positioning, and operating within established business ecosystems.
He also learned that succeeding in a foreign market required adapting to local consumer behaviour rather than assuming customers would share the same preferences.
“You have to understand your customers before you set up a business. Americans don't eat the same way we do. They like fresh salads, they don't eat bones, and they value speed and customer service,” he highlighted.
Drawing comparisons with Ghana, he noted that customer expectations also differ significantly, with relationships playing a much bigger role in local commerce.
“Here, sellers engage you and build relationships. There, they go straight to the point. They ask what you want, serve you, and move on. The business culture is different,” he pointed out.
Prof. Antwi concluded that while every market presents opportunities, entrepreneurs must first understand the culture, customer preferences, and competitive landscape before investing, as these factors often determine whether a business succeeds or fails.
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