How ready is Ghana for the emerging risks of Artificial Intelligence?

Victor Awaga- MBA, CISA, CISM, CRISC VP, Cyber Data Risk & Resilience- Morgan Stanley

As artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly reshapes economies and societies worldwide, Ghana finds itself at a defining moment: ambitious, but still building the capacity required to manage AI effectively. The country has taken notable steps toward adoption, yet significant gaps remain gaps that could amplify emerging risks if they are not addressed strategically.

A Strong Policy Foundation—Still Maturing

Ghana has positioned itself as one of the more forward-looking countries in West Africa in AI governance. The National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (2023–2033) and the Digital Economy Policy (2024) reflect a clear national vision to harness AI for development while addressing ethical concerns such as privacy, bias, and accountability.

In addition, the government has launched the UNESCO AI Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) to evaluate institutional strength, infrastructure, and human capital. This signals recognition that AI is not only a technological issue, but also a governance and societal one. However, the need for such assessments highlights a central reality: Ghana remains in a diagnostic phase of readiness, rather than full-scale deployment.

Infrastructure: The Biggest Constraint

AI systems depend on reliable electricity, high-speed internet, and strong data infrastructure. While Ghana has expanded 4G coverage and begun rolling out 5G, gaps in broadband access and digital infrastructure persist, particularly in rural areas. Without consistent connectivity and sufficient computing capacity, advanced AI applications such as agricultural analytics or automated healthcare diagnostics remain difficult to scale. This raises the risk of uneven adoption, where urban areas benefit while rural communities are left behind.

Human Capital and the Skills Gap

AI readiness is not only about machines, it is also about people. Ghana has a growing, tech-savvy youth population, but AI-specific expertise remains limited. Government and industry stakeholders have acknowledged the need to invest in education, training, and digital literacy to prepare the workforce for an AI-driven future. Without rapid upskilling, Ghana faces the risk of job displacement without sufficient job creation, as automation replaces lower-skilled roles faster than new opportunities emerge.

Emerging Risks: Ethics, Bias, and Data Governance

As AI adoption increases, so do risks related to data privacy, algorithmic bias, and misuse. Ghana’s regulatory direction emphasizes ethical and human-centered AI, broadly aligning with global standards; however, enforcement remains a challenge. Limited institutional capacity could contribute to:

Misuse or unauthorized sharing of personal data

Biased AI systems that affect outcomes in areas such as hiring, lending, or public services

Increased cybercrime, digital fraud, and AI-enabled scams

These risks are not theoretical. They are already emerging globally, and Ghana will be better served by proactive safeguards than reactive measures.

Momentum Is Building

Despite these challenges, Ghana is not starting from scratch. The country has made significant strides in digital innovation, mobile money adoption, and e-governance. Recent developments, including the approval of a national AI strategy and plans for a \$250 million AI center, signal strong political will to play a leading role in Africa’s AI transformation.

Government-led AI training initiatives and efforts to integrate AI into public-sector operations further suggest that Ghana is moving beyond rhetoric and into implementation.

So, How Ready Is Ghana?

Ghana can be described as “strategically ready but operationally evolving.”

Ready in vision: Clear policies, global partnerships, and political commitment.

Partially ready in systems: Growing capabilities, but uneven infrastructure and institutional maturity.

Not fully ready in execution: Skills gaps, enforcement challenges, and persistent digital inequality.

The Way Forward

To manage emerging AI risks effectively, Ghana should prioritize the following:

Expand digital infrastructure nationwide, including reliable connectivity and power

Invest in AI education, training, and workforce development at scale

Strengthen regulatory enforcement and data-protection capabilities

Encourage local innovation to reduce overdependence on foreign technologies

Conclusion

Artificial intelligence presents Ghana with a powerful opportunity to accelerate development, but it also introduces a complex set of risks that cannot be ignored. The country’s readiness is promising, but incomplete. The real test will not be whether Ghana adopts AI, but whether it can do so safely, inclusively, and on its own terms in an increasingly competitive digital world. AI will reshape Ghana whether the country is ready or not; the question is whether Ghana will shape that future or be shaped by it.

About the Author

Victor Awaga is a cybersecurity, risk, and artificial intelligence (AI) professional with a track record of helping safeguard financial systems and advising on emerging technology risks. His work sits at the intersection of cyber resilience, enterprise risk management, and digital transformation across the financial services industry.

His career includes roles at JPMorgan Chase and Citizens Bank, and he currently serves at Morgan Stanley, where he helps shape enterprise security strategies and manage the risks introduced by rapidly evolving technologies. He holds an MBA and certifications including CISA, CISM, CRISC, Security+, and Network+.

Beyond his corporate work, he is an active voice in discussions on digital transformation and Africa’s role in the global tech landscape, contributing thought leadership on how organizations can innovate securely in an increasingly interconnected world.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.