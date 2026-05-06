Inflation for April 2026 increases marginally to 3.4%

Inflation for the month of April 2026 increased marginally from 3.2% to 3.4%.

The rise was driven by items such as charcoal, rent payments, senior high school fees, smoked fish, and utilities, while other items such as average transport fares over the year decreased by approximately 3.4%.

Overall, housing, utilities, and fuels remain the top divisions that drove inflation during the period under review.

The Ghana Statistical Service's official Consumer Price Index and Inflation, for April 2026 month-on-month, showed that the overall prices of goods and services increased by 1.0% between March and April 2026.

The data highlights a notable divergence between food and non-food inflation rates. While year-on-year food inflation fell slightly to 2.2% from 2.3% in March, non-food inflation increased to 4.2% from 3.9% in March, representing an upward movement in non-food prices by 1.1% on a month-on-month basis.

The structural breakdown of the index indicates that the pressure on consumer spending remains split between different sectors of the economy.

The latest key findings point to the fact that "inflation for goods slowed to 1.1% in Apr 2026 from 1.7% in Mar 2026", a welcome relief for many households. However, prices of services rose significantly from 7.2% to 9.6% over the same period, heavily impacted by utility costs and housing fees.

According to the regional statistics in the brief, there are sharp differences in inflation data, with the North East Region recording the highest rate at 9.5%, while the Savannah Region recorded the lowest at -3.5%.

While year-on-year food inflation decreased slightly to 2.2% in April, non-food inflation accelerated from 3.9% to 4.2%. On a month-on-month basis, food prices grew by 0.8%, indicating that basic consumer items remain susceptible to supply-chain pressures.

The report suggests that varying conditions in local supply chains, transport costs, and market access are responsible for these gaps.

The report highlights that goods inflation slowed to 1.1% in April, which is a significant relief for consumers since goods account for approximately three-quarters of the CPI basket. On the contrary, services inflation rose sharply from 7.2% to 9.6% year-on-year, driven primarily by upward adjustments in housing, utility costs, and fees. This contrast points to structural differences in the pricing of everyday commodities versus service-oriented sectors.

In light of these economic challenges, policymakers and stakeholders have been advised to take corrective action to protect vulnerable consumers.

The policy implications chart highlights the need for the government to "maintain fiscal discipline, invest in food systems - especially storage, irrigation, and transport, and address regional inequalities in market access." Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu, Government Statistician cautioned.

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