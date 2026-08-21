JoyNews Republic Bank Habitat Fair 2026 opens today at Achimota Mall

Audio By Carbonatix
The JoyNews Republic Bank Habitat Fair 2026 has opened at the Achimota Mall in Accra, with a three-day mini-fair offering prospective homeowners and property investors an opportunity to explore housing and investment opportunities.
The mini-fair, which runs from Friday, August 21 to Sunday, August 23, is being held under the theme “Home ownership… A lifetime investment.”
It forms part of activities leading up to the main Republic Bank JoyNews Habitat Fair 2026, which seeks to connect prospective homeowners with businesses and professionals across Ghana’s housing and property sector.
Visitors to the mini-fair will have the opportunity to explore property and home-related offers while engaging industry experts for information and guidance on home ownership, property investment, and related services.
The event is being organised in partnership with Republic Bank under its “We’re the one for you!” brand promise and powered by Drive EV GH, which promotes sustainable mobility.
Other partners supporting the initiative include Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Ltd, MTN, Door Masters, Ayuda, Western Vilas, CTECHI Ghana LTD, Saint-Gobain Ghana, Sintex Tank, Interplast and Clifton Homes.
The Habitat Fair is designed to provide a platform for prospective homeowners and investors to navigate Ghana’s housing market while accessing products and services that can support the process of acquiring and developing homes.
The organisers are therefore inviting members of the public, prospective homeowners and property investors to visit the Achimota Mall throughout the three-day mini-fair.
The event is expected to provide participants with practical opportunities to engage property developers, financial institutions and other players within the housing ecosystem ahead of the main Republic Bank JoyNews Habitat Fair 2026.
The public is encouraged to “get a house, make it a home” by participating in the three-day mini-fair at Achimota Mall.
Latest Stories
-
AFREIKH Summer School challenges Africa to harness critical minerals
9 minutes
-
Government plans 2,000-acre pharmaceutical innovation park in Osudoku to boost local drug production
11 minutes
-
Partey undergoes medical ahead of Al Shabab move in Saudi Arabia
14 minutes
-
Today’s front pages: Friday, August 21, 2026
32 minutes
-
Power outages could drive up cost of digital services — NITA
34 minutes
-
Patients face basic sanitation gaps in West African health facilities — WHO / UNICEF
41 minutes
-
Competence has no age; let’s stop punishing new businesses
57 minutes
-
JoyNews Republic Bank Habitat Fair 2026 opens today at Achimota Mall
1 hour
-
What Is Wrong With Us: The roads that keep counting our dead
1 hour
-
MTN condemns recent xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians in South Africa
1 hour
-
Philip Nai: What happens at your front desk can make or break your brand
1 hour
-
Ghana’s mining deaths fall sharply, but Chamber insists ‘three deaths are too many’
3 hours
-
Tatale Sanguli officials destroy expired food products, warn traders
3 hours
-
Police arrest two watchmen over alleged defilement of 14-year-old student
3 hours
-
The woman behind General Mosquito: Could Ghana be meeting its next First Lady?
3 hours