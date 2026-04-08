Julian Opuni reaffirms Fidelity Bank support for industry-led skills training at DTI Berekuso campus

Julian Opuni, Managing Director, Fidelity Bank, speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of DTI Berekuso Multi Skill campus

Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Ghana, Julian Opuni, has called for stronger collaboration between industry and education to address the growing disconnect between classroom learning and the skills required in the modern workplace.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Design and Technology Institute’s (DTI) Berekuso Multi-Skills Campus, he noted that one of the most pressing challenges facing economies today is the widening gap between education and employment.

“There is a story many of us have come to accept as normal, even though it should not be,” Mr Opuni said.

“A young person works hard in school, completes their education, and steps into the world full of hope. But somewhere between the classroom and the workplace, that hope begins to fade. Not because they lack ambition or intelligence, but because the system has not fully prepared them for what comes next.”

He explained that this disconnect has created a situation in which businesses are seeking skilled talent while many young people struggle to find meaningful opportunities.

“Across the world, the World Bank estimates that over the next decade, one billion young people will enter the global workforce, but only about 460 million jobs will be created,” he said.

“When that gap exists, businesses struggle to find skilled workers, industries slow down, and young people lose confidence in the future.”

Mr Opuni highlighted the role institutions like the DTI play in addressing this challenge by focusing on practical, industry-aligned training.

“What makes the work of DTI so important is that it directly addresses this disconnect. It does not just teach theory. It builds capability. It prepares young people not just to look for jobs, but to be ready for them, and in many cases to create their own.”

The ceremony marked the start of construction for DTI’s US$28 million Berekuso Multi-Skills Campus, a major expansion designed to strengthen technical and vocational training in Ghana.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DTI, Constance Swaniker, described the new campus as a strategic investment in Africa’s future workforce.

“With over 60 per cent of Africa’s population under 25, the opportunity is immense, but only if we equip our youth with relevant, industry-ready skills,” she said.

Mr Opuni emphasised that Fidelity Bank’s involvement reflects a broader commitment to strengthening the ecosystem that supports economic growth and opportunity.

“As a proudly Ghanaian bank, we have always believed that our role goes beyond providing financial services. We are part of a larger ecosystem.

"Long-term progress depends on how well that system works for everyone, including how young people move from education into work and how they are supported along that journey.”

He added that the Bank’s USD 100,000 support for the development of a Student Centre at the new campus is intended to create a space where students can acquire practical skills, connect with industry and gain the confidence to translate learning into productive careers or entrepreneurship.

“Our decision to support this centre is grounded in a simple belief: if we want different outcomes for young people, we must invest in the systems that shape those outcomes,” Mr Opuni said.

According to him, partnerships between industry and training institutions are essential in preparing young people for the future of work, which increasingly requires both technical capability and problem-solving skills.

He added that Fidelity Bank will continue to support the institute beyond infrastructure through initiatives such as financial literacy programmes, entrepreneurship development and access to financial services for graduates and young entrepreneurs.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.