National | Politics

Kennedy Agyapong’s comments were meant to spark reflection, not destroy NPP – Kwasi Kwarteng

Source: adomonline.com  
  19 June 2026 4:40pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A spokesperson for former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Kwasi Kwarteng, has defended recent comments made about the state of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), insisting they were meant to promote introspection and reconciliation rather than division within the party.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Mr Kwarteng described Kennedy Agyapong as a committed party member whose remarks should be seen as constructive criticism.

“Kennedy Agyapong is a deeply invested party man. So when statements come from his mouth, I believe it is not to destroy the party,” he said.

He stressed that the issues raised by the former presidential aspirant should not be framed as a clash between Kennedy Agyapong and the NPP.

“Whatever he said is not an issue of Ken versus the party. It offers an opportunity for reflection and not for war,” he stated.

Mr Kwarteng argued that strong political parties are built on effective reconciliation and dispute resolution mechanisms, urging the NPP to use the ongoing debate to strengthen internal unity ahead of the 2028 elections.

“Strong parties are built on proper reconciliation and dispute resolution mechanisms. We should take this as a moment to reflect and build reconciliation for the party leading to the 2028 elections,” he said.

He added that his comments were not intended to justify any specific statement made by Kennedy Agyapong, but rather to emphasise the need for greater internal engagement.

“I’m not justifying anything. I am saying that it exposes the reconciliation chamber of our party and shows that we can still do better,” he noted.

Mr Kwarteng further called for dialogue among party members, warning that prolonged internal disputes would not benefit the NPP.

“It is an opportunity for engagement. I don’t think the back and forth benefits anyone,” he added.

His remarks follow comments by Kennedy Agyapong that he would not be intimidated or silenced by criticism from within the NPP after speaking on governance and accountability.

The former Assin Central MP had recently criticised the previous NPP administration for failing to complete and operationalise the Afari Military Hospital within its eight years in office, describing it as a missed opportunity to improve healthcare delivery.

Speaking on Net 2 TV, Mr Agyapong maintained that his comments were driven by a desire for national development rather than partisan bitterness.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group