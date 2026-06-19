Kennedy Agyapong’s comments were meant to spark reflection, not destroy NPP – Kwasi Kwarteng

A spokesperson for former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Kwasi Kwarteng, has defended recent comments made about the state of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), insisting they were meant to promote introspection and reconciliation rather than division within the party.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Mr Kwarteng described Kennedy Agyapong as a committed party member whose remarks should be seen as constructive criticism.

“Kennedy Agyapong is a deeply invested party man. So when statements come from his mouth, I believe it is not to destroy the party,” he said.

He stressed that the issues raised by the former presidential aspirant should not be framed as a clash between Kennedy Agyapong and the NPP.

“Whatever he said is not an issue of Ken versus the party. It offers an opportunity for reflection and not for war,” he stated.

Mr Kwarteng argued that strong political parties are built on effective reconciliation and dispute resolution mechanisms, urging the NPP to use the ongoing debate to strengthen internal unity ahead of the 2028 elections.

“Strong parties are built on proper reconciliation and dispute resolution mechanisms. We should take this as a moment to reflect and build reconciliation for the party leading to the 2028 elections,” he said.

He added that his comments were not intended to justify any specific statement made by Kennedy Agyapong, but rather to emphasise the need for greater internal engagement.

“I’m not justifying anything. I am saying that it exposes the reconciliation chamber of our party and shows that we can still do better,” he noted.

Mr Kwarteng further called for dialogue among party members, warning that prolonged internal disputes would not benefit the NPP.

“It is an opportunity for engagement. I don’t think the back and forth benefits anyone,” he added.

His remarks follow comments by Kennedy Agyapong that he would not be intimidated or silenced by criticism from within the NPP after speaking on governance and accountability.

The former Assin Central MP had recently criticised the previous NPP administration for failing to complete and operationalise the Afari Military Hospital within its eight years in office, describing it as a missed opportunity to improve healthcare delivery.

Speaking on Net 2 TV, Mr Agyapong maintained that his comments were driven by a desire for national development rather than partisan bitterness.

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