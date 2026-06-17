KMA Mayor inspects flood-prone areas as Kumasi steps up measures to prevent flooding

The Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi, has intensified measures to prevent flooding in the metropolis ahead of the peak rainy season.

Mr Boadi, together with officials from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Assembly Members and security personnel, inspected some flood-prone communities and drainage channels to assess their condition and identify areas requiring urgent attention.

The team visited the Asafo Market enclave and the WAEC drainage area, where several choked drains and blocked waterways were identified for immediate desilting and maintenance.

The inspection forms part of the Assembly’s efforts to reduce the impact of flooding and protect lives, property, and public infrastructure during periods of heavy rainfall.

Mr Boadi said the KMA was committed to ensuring that drainage channels remained clear to allow the free flow of water and minimise the risk of flooding across the metropolis.

He added that regular monitoring and timely interventions were necessary to address potential challenges before they developed into major disasters.

The Mayor assured residents that the Assembly would continue with inspections and undertake routine desilting of drains and gutters in identified flood-prone areas.

As part of the broader flood prevention strategy, the KMA has also intensified public education on environmental sanitation.

A statement issued by the Assembly’s Public Relations Unit urged residents to keep their surroundings clean and avoid dumping refuse into drains and waterways.

The statement further announced that from July 1, 2026, a special task force made up of environmental health officers and security personnel would begin community inspections to enforce sanitation and environmental health regulations.

It also disclosed that a major clean-up exercise would be held at the Abrepo Electoral Area on July 4, 2026, under the leadership of the area’s Assembly Member, Mr Bosie Amponsah Mensah.

The Assembly said it was hopeful that the combined interventions would help reduce flooding and improve sanitation within the Kumasi metropolis.

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