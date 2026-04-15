Health

Study finds eight antenatal visits significantly improve birth outcomes in Ghana

  15 April 2026 2:47pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A new study by researchers from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi (KNUST) has found that pregnant women who complete at least eight antenatal care (ANC) contacts are significantly less likely to experience adverse birth outcomes, reinforcing the World Health Organization’s recommendation for more frequent maternal health visits.

Published in Global Epidemiology, the study analyzed delivery records from 2,185 women at Juaben Government Hospital between 2021 and 2023.

The findings showed that mothers who completed eight or more ANC visits had a 31 per cent lower risk of low birth weight and a 54 per cent lower risk of preterm birth compared with women who attended fewer than eight visits.

The research team includes experts from the University Hospital and the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the School of Public Health, underscoring the university’s growing role in generating evidence to strengthen maternal and newborn healthcare in Ghana.

Using advanced causal inference methods such as propensity score matching, inverse probability weighting, and doubly robust analysis, the researchers strengthened confidence in the association between frequent ANC attendance and improved neonatal outcomes.

The consistency of the findings across multiple statistical models suggests that increasing ANC attendance can produce measurable public health benefits, particularly in resource-constrained settings.

The study comes at a critical time as Ghana and many countries in sub-Saharan Africa continue efforts to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality in line with Sustainable Development Goal 3, which seeks to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all.

According to the researchers, the benefits of frequent antenatal visits likely stem from repeated opportunities for women to receive essential services such as malaria prevention, iron and folic acid supplementation, nutritional counselling, blood pressure monitoring, and early detection of pregnancy complications.

The findings also highlight the importance of early ANC booking, continuity of care, and improved service quality, especially at district-level health facilities where maternal care remains the first point of contact for many women.

The study concludes that scaling up access to the WHO-recommended eight-contact ANC model could significantly improve maternal and newborn outcomes across Ghana and similar low-resource settings.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group