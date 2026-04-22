KNUST study shows widespread exposure to infectious body fluids among Ghana health workers

Group of african paramedic crew doctors.

A study conducted by researchers from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, across hospitals in the Greater Accra Region has revealed a widespread occurrence of exposure to infectious body fluids through the eyes, nose, mouth, or broken skin among healthcare workers.

The 2026 study, published in the journal One Health, found that 61.8% of health workers had contact involving the eyes, nose, mouth, or broken skin with potentially infectious body fluids, an exposure linked to diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.

The study, which surveyed 602 healthcare workers, identified nurses, midwives and laboratory staff as the most affected groups.

Lead researcher Dr. Philip Tawiah said his interest in the subject was shaped by personal experiences during hospital laboratory internships in 2012.

“Day after day, I watched health workers, especially laboratory staff, get splashed,” he recalled. “Sometimes they wore protective equipment, sometimes they didn’t. But even when they did, accidents still happened.”

He added that the experience influenced his decision not to pursue a hospital-based career.

“The risks were too high and the protection too low,” he said.

The study found that rotating shifts, overtime duties and understaffing significantly increased exposure risk.

“Fatigue leads to mistakes, and mistakes can lead to splashes,” Dr. Philip noted.

The research further found that consistent use of personal protective equipment (PPE), including gloves, masks and protective eyewear, significantly reduced the likelihood of exposure.

The study emphasises that facilities with structured reporting mechanisms may ultimately experience lower risks over time due to improved monitoring and safety practices.

The researchers therefore suggest stronger institutional policies, regular training programmes, and improved workforce planning to address the issue.

“Protecting healthcare workers is not optional,” Dr. Philip said. “It is essential for a strong and safe healthcare system in Ghana. What I witnessed in 2012 is still happening today, but it doesn’t have to continue. We now have evidence and it’s time for action.”

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