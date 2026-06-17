Kufuor backs OMJ SoccerFest 2026 as Foundation seeks blessings ahead of landmark tournament

Former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, has thrown his support behind the upcoming OMJ SoccerFest–Akuapem South 2026 after receiving a delegation from the OMJ Foundation at his residence on Monday, June 15.

The delegation, led by the Foundation’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Osei Mensah Joseph (OMJ), briefed the former President on preparations for the fourth edition of the tournament and outlined the Foundation’s broader mission of youth empowerment, community development, education support, health promotion and social intervention programmes.

The team also formally invited Mr Kufuor to attend the event as a Special Guest of Honour.

Addressing the former President, Mr Osei described OMJ SoccerFest as the Foundation’s flagship initiative, noting that it had grown from a six-community football competition in 2023 into a major municipal sporting festival involving all 31 principal towns in the Akuapem South Municipality.

He explained that the event now serves as a platform for sports, healthcare, entrepreneurship, culture and social development.

The tournament, scheduled for July 3 to July 5, 2026, at Ahwerase Town Park, will feature football matches, free health screening exercises, youth mentorship programmes, cultural exhibitions, business fairs and community empowerment activities.

Mr Osei also presented the newly designed tournament trophy to Mr Kufuor, making him the first statesman to officially receive it before the competition begins.

Responding to the delegation, Mr Kufuor commended the OMJ Foundation for what he described as a visionary initiative capable of transforming lives and strengthening communities.

He praised the Foundation’s efforts to combine sports with development interventions and encouraged organisers and partners to remain committed to serving society, stressing that true leadership is measured by the positive impact one makes on the lives of others.

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