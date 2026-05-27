Kwame Dadzie: Don’t spend government’s GH¢5 million to film sector 

On Wednesday, May 20, 2026, the Film Development Fund was launched, after many years of advocacy, policy formulation and stakeholder agitations.

This is a fund meant to revive Ghana’s film industry through research, training, infrastructure and financial support for specific projects.

A committee was also inaugurated in that regard. The committee is made up of Mawuko Kwaku Afadzinu (Chairman), Kafui Danku-Pitcher (Executive Secretary of the NFA), Samuel D. Clarkeson Acheampong, Augustine Abbey (Idikoko), George Bosompim, Selassie Ibrahim, Michael Owusu Ansah, Gyasiwaa Ansah and Kofi Adinkra.

On November 13, 2025, the Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, announced that government had allocated GH¢20 million to the Film Fund as seed money to help revive the film industry, including Kumawood and other associations. At present, GH¢5 million out of the budgeted amount of GH¢20 million has been released into the fund. This government subvention is supposed to serve as seed money for the first-ever film fund for the industry.

Although it has been announced that the committee will release eligibility guidelines for the fund, there are already provisions in Sections 29 to 32 of the Development and Classification of Film Act, 2016 (Act 935) that talk about what the Film Development Fund should be used for, who qualifies to access the fund, and how much beneficiaries are entitled to receive.

10 important things to know about the Film Development Fund

1) It is not a “wonkye nni” fund. Those who receive support for their projects are expected to pay it back. It is not free money.

2) Not every filmmaker will benefit from it. Also, not every type of film project will qualify for support.

3) According to the Film Act, the fund is to provide financial support for the development and production of full-length feature films, which are the central focus of the fund, as well as short and medium-length films; public education on attitudinal change and cultural values; television productions, including drama, animated serials, sitcoms, soaps and comedy designed to encourage positive attitudes and behavioural change among citizens; cinema theatre development in regional and district capitals; and the promotion of feature films through publicity materials and radio and television advertising.

4) It is also meant to support research and the training of professionals for the industry in both public and private training institutions.

5) Portions of the fund will also be used for its administration and management.

6) To qualify for the fund, one must be a cinema theatre developer; filmmaker, producer, distributor, marketer or television practitioner; a television production company; or a film production company.

7) Applicants must also belong to an identifiable professional group in the industry, such as the Actors Guild, Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), Ghana Academy of Film and Television Arts (GAFTA), Film Directors Guild of Ghana (FDGG), Film Distributors and Marketers Association, among others.

8) Most importantly, applicants must be registered under the Ghana Revenue Authority Act, 2009 (Act 791). This means they should have a TIN and be tax compliant. The applicant must also be licensed by the national Film Authority (NFA).

9) The Board shall approve up to 60% of the total budget estimates submitted for support.

10) Filmmakers, enterprises and companies under the National Film Authority are expected to pay a levy to help grow the fund. This is one of the modes of raising money for the fund as mandated by Act 935. The Film Development Fund therefore comes with obligations.

I have seen a video of actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, asking for his share of the fund. As misguided as his claims may sound, he is not alone in that thinking. A lot of filmmakers do not really understand what the fund is about. Many are not even aware that there is a levy they are expected to pay to help grow the fund. Some also do not know there is a shortcode (*713*8888#) through which individuals can donate to support the fund.

I sincerely hope the government’s GH¢5 million seed money is not distributed among the film practitioners. The amount is already too small to make any meaningful impact if it is quickly shared out to individual filmmakers. The money should rather remain the foundation upon which the Film Development Fund is built. It is seed money. You don’t eat your seed!

The National Film Authority (NFA) should focus on growing the fund through levies, partnerships, donations and fundraising initiatives before any major disbursement begins. More resources must be mobilised to make the fund sustainable enough to support the industry in the long term.

The launch of the fund is a major milestone for Ghana’s film industry. The advocacy and lobbying started long ago, so it is encouraging to see us finally get here.

That said, no filmmaker should come out complaining about not receiving part of the money. That is how good initiatives get undermined in this country. We should rather be thinking about how to raise more money to make the fund stronger and sustainable for the future.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.