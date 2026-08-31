Libya rivals agree roadmap for elections within 24 months at UN-led talks

Representatives of Libya's rival political parties on Sunday signed an agreement to hold long-delayed national elections within two years to resolve contentious issues over electoral laws and to reform the national elections body.

The political process to resolve more than a decade of conflict in Libya has been stalled since an election scheduled for December 2021 collapsed ​following disputes over the eligibility of the main candidates.

Sunday's signing ceremony was held ​at the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, UNSMIL, in the ⁠Libyan capital Tripoli.

It followed talks in a smaller format, known as the 4+4, ​that involved two representatives of each of Libya's four main institutions: the Government of ​National Unity, the High Council of State, the House of Representatives and the Libyan National Army.

Walid Ellafi, state minister of political affairs and communications in the Government of National Unity, said legislative ​and presidential elections should be held "within a period not exceeding 24 months" under ​a single executive authority and unified national institutions.

Shibani AbuHamoud, head of the army's general command delegation, ‌said ⁠the 4+4 would work with UNSMIL "to develop a framework within one month of the signing of the agreement to follow up on all matters related to its implementation".

The agreement says that if Libya's House of Representatives and High Council of State fail ​to approve the deal ​within a month, ⁠the parties will seek to adopt it nationally as a constitutional document through broad national mechanisms and secure international backing through ​the U.N. Security Council.

Libya has had little stability or security ​since a ⁠2011 NATO-backed uprising.

It split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions but there has been little major warfare since a 2020 ceasefire.

All Libya's major political players have repeatedly ⁠called ​for elections, but many Libyan people have voiced ​doubts that they would want a vote that could push most of them from positions of authority.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.