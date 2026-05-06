Livestream: JoyNews & Amalgam of Professional Bodies Speaker Series on Centers of Prosperity underway

Audio By Carbonatix
JoyNews and the Amalgam of Professional Bodies Speaker Series is underway, drawing attention to a critical question at the heart of Ghana’s urban future, how cities can be transformed into engines of economic growth.
Organised by JoyNews in partnership with the Amalgam of Professional Bodies, the event is focused on the theme “Centers of Prosperity @ the Center of the World: How we can manage our cities better to stimulate economic growth.”
The conversation comes at a time when rapid urbanisation continues to place pressure on infrastructure, planning, and governance across major cities.
Leading the discussion is the Senior Partner at AB & David Africa, David Ofosu-Dorte, the main speaker for the session.
Watch the livestream below
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