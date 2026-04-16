National

Mahama arrives in Brazzaville for Sassou N’Guesso’s investiture

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  16 April 2026 5:29am
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President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Brazzaville to participate in the investiture ceremony of President Denis Sassou N’Guesso, who has been re-elected for another five-year term.

The ceremony, scheduled for Thursday morning, is expected to draw several African leaders and dignitaries, highlighting regional solidarity and diplomatic engagement across the continent.

President Mahama travelled to Congo shortly after launching his flagship Free Primary Healthcare Programme in Dodowa, a key initiative aimed at expanding access to essential health services in Ghana.

He is expected to return to Accra immediately after the ceremony to resume his official duties at home.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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