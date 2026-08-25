Mahama calls for stronger health regulation to protect patients across Africa

President John Dramani Mahama has called on African countries to strengthen health regulation and collaboration to protect patients and boost public confidence in healthcare systems.

Speaking at the 28th Annual International Conference of the Association of Medical Councils of Africa in Accra, President Mahama said achieving universal health coverage should not be limited to providing access to healthcare but must also ensure safety, quality, ethical standards, and accountability.

He identified several emerging challenges facing healthcare systems, including the rapid expansion of digital health and artificial intelligence, the migration of health professionals, forged qualifications, humanitarian crises and the increasing spread of misinformation.

President Mahama called on health regulators across Africa to improve cross-border cooperation, strengthen the verification of professional credentials, protect health data, and establish suitable frameworks for regulating digital health and artificial intelligence.

He stressed that AI should complement professional judgement and human responsibility rather than replace them.

Touching on Ghana’s health agenda, the president said the National Health Insurance Scheme currently covers about 76 percent of the population, with the government aiming to increase coverage to 90 percent.

He also pointed to the rollout of the Free Primary Healthcare Programme in about 160 districts and efforts to expand local pharmaceutical production.

President Mahama urged African countries to work together to develop health systems that are African-owned, meet global standards, and remain firmly focused on protecting the public.

He subsequently declared the 28th Annual International Conference of the Association of Medical Councils of Africa officially open.

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