Mahama directs release of GH¢300m for flood relief and mitigation

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has directed the immediate release of GHS300 million from the Contingency Fund to support urgent flood relief and mitigation efforts following severe flooding in parts of Accra and other communities in southern Ghana.
According to a statement issued by the Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the funds were authorised in response to hours of unusually heavy rainfall that inundated several communities, leaving residents and properties affected.
The statement said GH¢150 million of the allocation would be used to finance emergency relief efforts for flood victims and affected communities, while the remaining GH¢150 million would be dedicated to flood mitigation measures aimed at reducing the recurrence of flooding.
President Mahama also directed the deployment of personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service to work alongside the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other security agencies in ongoing rescue and relief operations across the affected areas.
Earlier in the day, the former President of Ghana conducted an aerial assessment of the flood-hit areas to evaluate the extent of the damage and announced a series of measures intended to protect residents and strengthen efforts to prevent future flooding, the statement added.
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