Mahama extends sympathies to June 29 flood victims, announces tougher anti-flood measures

President John Mahama has extended heartfelt sympathies to families affected by the June 29 floods that claimed lives and destroyed property in Accra, Tema and nearby communities.

He described the destruction as extensive, noting that many families had suffered severe losses, and assured affected residents of Government support.

The President made the remarks on Monday after touring flood-hit communities with members of the Anti-Flood Task Force to assess the disaster's impact.

He also urged Ghanaians to adopt more responsible attitudes towards sanitation, waste disposal and development in flood-prone areas, stressing that lasting solutions to perennial flooding would require a collective national effort.

President Mahama announced that every Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly (MMDA), working with the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, would identify all structures obstructing major drainage channels within their jurisdictions.

“These structures will be earmarked for removal. We will not only demolish the obstructing buildings but also clear away the rubble. There is no point demolishing a structure if the debris is left behind to continue obstructing the waterways,” he said.

The President acknowledged that resolving Accra’s flooding challenge would require sustained commitment and significant investment.

He said Government would, over the long term, reduce pressure on the capital by relocating some major public institutions outside Accra while developing a new growth centre to accommodate future population and economic expansion.

“That is why we are planning to relocate some major government institutions outside Accra while developing a new growth centre where people can live, work and build instead of concentrating development within the capital,” he said.

President Mahama explained that the proposed project was expected to span about 20 years.

He said government was currently working on the designs and, once completed, the land would be demarcated to enable interested Ghanaians to acquire plots for development.

“The Government will provide the necessary infrastructure, including roads, water and electricity, to support the growth of the new city and reduce pressure on Accra,” he said.

President Mahama commended the Ghana Armed Forces, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, emergency response teams and the 48 Engineers Regiment for their swift rescue efforts.

“I have watched several videos showing rescue personnel carrying stranded residents to safety and deploying boats to save lives. Their dedication has undoubtedly prevented an even greater tragedy,” he said.

The President directed NADMO to identify all affected victims and provide immediate relief assistance in the coming days.

He also disclosed that he had instructed the Minister for Finance to release funds from the Contingency Fund to support post-flood relief operations for affected communities.

The Ghana National Fire Service confirmed a record of four deaths in different parts of the city.

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