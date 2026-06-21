Mahama jokes about Father’s Day gifts, compares bouquet haul to First Lady’s Mother’s Day surprise

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has sparked amusement on social media after sharing a light-hearted Father's Day post comparing the number of bouquets he received to those received by First Lady Lordina Mahama on Mother's Day.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, June 21, the President shared two photographs side by side. One showed a modest collection of flower bouquets he received on Father's Day, while the other depicted a hall filled with bouquets presented to the First Lady during Mother's Day celebrations.
Accompanying the images was a brief but humorous caption: "Fathers! Hmmm!!!"
The photos were labelled "My bouquets received today, Father's Day" and "Lordina's bouquets on Mother's Day," highlighting the stark contrast between the two occasions.
Father's Day is observed annually to honour fathers and father figures for their contributions to family life and society. While the day is widely celebrated across Ghana, many social media users echoed the President's playful suggestion that fathers often receive less recognition compared to mothers.
The President's post came shortly after he extended Father's Day wishes to men across the country, encouraging them to continue nurturing future generations.
"Happy Father's Day to all men. Let's continue to build giants!" he wrote in an earlier message.
The latest post offered a lighter moment to mark the occasion, with many Ghanaians responding with laughter and sharing their own experiences of Father's Day celebrations.
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