Mahama nominates 5 to Ghana’s Fiscal Council to strengthen economic oversight

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President John Dramani Mahama has nominated five distinguished individuals for appointment to Ghana’s Fiscal Council, in a move designed to reinforce financial oversight and promote prudent management of the nation’s public finances.
According to a press release issued on Wednesday, April 8, the nominations were made pursuant to Section 11D of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), as amended by the Public Financial Management (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1136).
The legal provisions underpin the establishment and strengthening of institutions tasked with ensuring fiscal discipline and accountability.
According to the announcement, Dr. Emmanuel Oteng Kumah has been nominated as Chairperson of the Council.
He is expected to lead a team of experienced professionals drawn from academia, policy, and financial sectors.
The other nominees include Prof Patrick Opoku Asuming, representing academia, and Leslie Dwight Mensah, representing a research think tank. Completing the list are J. Kweku Bedu-Addo, a former public policy expert from the Ministry responsible for Finance, and Dr. Henry Akpenamawu Kofi Wampah, a former public policy expert from the Bank of Ghana.
The Fiscal Council is expected to play a central role in strengthening Ghana’s public financial management architecture.
Its core mandate will include providing independent assessments of fiscal policy, promoting transparency in government spending, and ensuring that economic decisions are grounded in sound financial principles.
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