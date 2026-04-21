Mahama pledges infrastructure overhaul for Bole Nursing College

President John Dramani Mahama has formally committed to a comprehensive infrastructure intervention at the Bole Nursing and Midwifery Training College, aiming to eliminate the barriers currently hindering academic and clinical excellence at the institution.

The presidential pledge was delivered by the Bole District Chief Executive (DCE), Abdallah Mahamud, during the college’s 24th matriculation ceremony.

Speaking to an audience of students, faculty, and traditional leaders, the DCE emphasised that the government is fully apprised of the logistical deficits facing the college and is preparing to deploy the necessary resources.

The DCE noted that the push for improved infrastructure is a direct investment in the quality of Ghana’s healthcare delivery system. He argued that the training of healthcare professionals requires a physical environment that mirrors the high standards of the profession.

“Government is much aware of your challenges and will soon roll out plans to address them,” Mr Mahamud stated. “The quality of health delivery cannot be compromised, so the government is working to ensure that providing the necessary infrastructural presence to meet that target.”

The DCE further assured the college’s management that the District Assembly would collaborate closely with the Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi to ensure the institution receives the technical and financial support required to produce world-class professionals.

The Principal of the College, Michael Yidana Mantamia, provided a sobering perspective for the 208 matriculants, warning them that the path to a nursing or midwifery pin is not for the faint of heart. He challenged the students to embrace the self-sacrifice inherent in the vocation.

“Dear matriculants, the road ahead in your training won't be all rosy or easy. You need to brace yourself for a reasonably challenging training period,” Mr Mantamia said.

He detailed the rigours of the profession, urging students to find joy even in the most difficult tasks, such as “denying themselves luxurious sleep for a woman to put to birth, smiling while cleaning or dressing a wound with an unpleasant smell, and visiting clients at their home environment to better care for them.”

The 2026 intake highlights a diverse cohort, though heavily skewed toward female representation. The 208 new students comprise:

Registered Public Health Nursing (RPHN): 61 students (19 male, 42 female).

Registered Midwifery (RM): 62 students (all female).

Registered Nurse Assistant Preventive (RNAP): 85 students (16 male, 69 female).

In total, the college admitted 35 males (16.8%) and 173 females (83.2%).

To accommodate this growing population, Mr Mantamia issued an urgent appeal for the development of the college’s 50-acre second campus. He cited the critical need for expanded lecture halls, modern ICT laboratories, and a fully equipped skills laboratory to facilitate practical training.

The ceremony also saw a boost from the Savannah Region’s representative on the Council of State, Chief Sampson Seidu Abudu. Reflecting on the college’s growth since his tenure as DCE, Chief Abudu reaffirmed his commitment to the school’s progress.

“Your appreciation is in order and it's my continuing obligation to help project the college that's been given a solid foundation during my tenure as DCE,” Chief Abudu noted.

To underscore his support, the Chief donated several thousand cedis toward the welfare fund of the Students' Representative Council (SRC), encouraging the student body to maintain their focus on excellence as the government begins its infrastructure rollout.

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