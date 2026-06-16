Mahama receives letters of credence from seven new envoys

President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, June 15, received Letters of Credence from six new ambassadors and a high commissioner accredited to Ghana by their respective countries.

The seven new envoys who presented their letters of accreditation and letters of withdrawals of their predecessors to President Mahama at the Banquet Hall of the Presidency included Mr Ronald Micallef, High Commissioner of Malta, and Mr Andrei Ordash, Ambassador of the Russian Federation.

The rest were Mr Michal Cygan, Ambassador of Poland, Mr Bambang Suharto, Ambassador of Indonesia, Madam Isbeth Lisbeth Quiel Murcia, Ambassador of Panama, Mr Armen Sargsyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia, and Mr Selestine Gervas Kakele, Ambassador of Tanzania.

The President congratulated all of them for successfully presenting to him their letters of accreditation from their respective heads of states, accrediting them as their representative to Ghana.

“I wish to formally welcome you to Ghana and to assure you of my government’s friendship, cooperation, and support as you formally begin your respective diplomatic missions in Ghana,” the President said.

“Your presence here at the Presidency in the seat of Ghana’s Government is reminded that despite our differences in geography, in history, culture, and the level of socioeconomic development, Ghana and your nations remain connected by shared aspirations and the desire to pursue friendly relations.”

President Mahama said as a peace-loving member of the United Nations, Ghana was committed to the purposes and the principles of the chatter of the organization and its objectives for international peace, prosperity, the dignity of all people, and a commitment to a more just and equitable international order.

He encouraged the new envoys to fully and actively engage in identifying and developing new areas of meaningful cooperation that would positively affect the lives of their two people.

To the Maltese High Commissioner, the President said Ghana appreciated Malta’s support in the area of education, capacity building, and professional training.

He noted that they looked forward to expanding that cooperation in labour mobility, energy transition, infrastructure development, digital skills development, fisheries education, and industrial investment.

To the Russian Ambassador, President Mahama acknowledged Russia’s interest in Africa.

He encouraged him to develop the long-standing friendship that had so happily existed between Ghana and Russia.

President Mahama told the Indonesian Ambassador that Ghana and Indonesia shared a historic relationship that dated to the Bambang conference; stating that they set the foundational ideals of the Non-Aligned Movement.

“Today, our partnership continues to evolve through cooperation in health, agriculture, oil palm development, textiles, manufacturing fisheries, education, and technology transfer.”

Mr Bambang Suharto, the Indonesian Ambassador to Ghana, said Indonesia remained firmly committed to sharing its experience in sustainable socio-economic development with other developing countries, particularly within Africa and specifically with Ghana.

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