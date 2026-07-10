Mahama urges Ghanaians to sustain clean-up exercise as he calls for community involvement

President John Mahama has urged Ghanaians to continue participating in the national clean-up exercise, stressing that maintaining clean communities is a shared responsibility.

The President made the call in a post on Friday, July 10, after joining citizens on day one of the National General Cleaning Exercise, encouraging residents to return and continue the exercise the following day.

“Thank you for coming out today. Let’s do this again tomorrow. It is our collective responsibility to keep our communities clean. We must all step out of our homes tomorrow and Get Involved!” he said.

President Mahama also urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to ensure the proper disposal of waste and debris gathered during the exercise.

He said the assemblies must clear debris removed from drains and rubbish swept out from homes by residents to prevent the waste from creating further sanitation challenges.

The President stated that sustained public participation, alongside effective coordination by local authorities, is necessary to improve sanitation conditions across the country.

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