Mahama’s praise of OSP was “settings” — Minority alleges contradiction in anti-corruption stance

The Minority in Parliament has criticised what it describes as contradictions in the government’s anti-corruption posture, arguing that public praise by President John Dramani Mahama for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) was merely “settings”, a local parlance used to refer to deceptive tactics.

Speaking on behalf of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority at a press conference, the caucus said it would be failing in its duty if it did not comment on developments it believes undermine public trust.

“The Minority will be failing in its duty if it does not say plainly, and with moral outrage, what all of this means for the character of the government and the promises it made to the people,” the statement said.

According to the Minority, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), while in opposition, made corruption a central theme of its political campaign, consistently criticising its opponents on various platforms.

“They presented President Mahama’s return to power as the beginning of a new era of accountability, transparency and institutional respect. Ghanaians believed them,” the Minority noted.

The caucus, however, argued that some individuals linked to the governing party have been subjects of investigations, raising concerns about consistency in the government’s anti-corruption drive.

It also referenced remarks made by President Mahama in December in which he publicly praised the OSP as an institution with strong independence, describing the comments as part of a broader public positioning.

The Minority questioned whether those statements reflected a genuine commitment or were merely strategic, insisting that the government must provide clarity on its position.

It is therefore calling on the President to address what it describes as discrepancies between public statements and ongoing actions.

The position follows a High Court ruling on April 15, 2026, which directed the Attorney-General’s Department to take over all ongoing prosecutions being handled by the OSP, pending formal authorisation.

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