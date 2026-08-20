Maison Yusif becomes first Ghanaian fragrance house to win Best African Heritage award at FragCon

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  20 August 2026 5:00pm
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Ghanaian fragrance house Maison Yusif Fragrance has made history at FragCon 2026 in Houston, Texas, after being named Best African Heritage Fragrance House.

The recognition makes Maison Yusif the first Ghanaian fragrance house to receive the prestigious award at FragCon, marking a major milestone for Ghana’s emerging fragrance industry on the international stage.

The award celebrates the brand’s focus on African heritage and its efforts to bring Ghanaian identity, creativity and storytelling into luxury perfumery.

Maison Yusif was also the first Ghanaian fragrance house to exhibit at FragCon, giving the brand an opportunity to showcase its products and Ghanaian-inspired fragrances to an international audience.

The company said the recognition is not only a milestone for Maison Yusif but also represents a significant moment for Ghanaian and African perfumery.

According to the fragrance house, its vision has been to demonstrate that world-class luxury fragrances can be created in Africa and compete with established brands on the global market.

The brand's appearance at the convention also received a strong response from fragrance enthusiasts, collectors and industry professionals, with Maison Yusif reporting that it sold out its products at the event.

The company said the response reinforced its belief that African-made luxury fragrances can attract audiences beyond the continent and compete internationally.

Maison Yusif expressed appreciation to its customers, team members, partners and supporters for contributing to the milestone.

The company said it intends to build on the achievement by continuing to develop fragrances inspired by Ghanaian and African culture while pushing for greater international recognition for African perfumery.

For Maison Yusif, the FragCon milestone represents three firsts: becoming the first Ghanaian fragrance house to exhibit at FragCon, the first to win Best African Heritage Fragrance House, and selling out at the international convention.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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