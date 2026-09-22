Maison Yusif Fragrance wins Innovative Luxury Fragrance Brand of the Year for third consecutive year

Maison Yusif Fragrance has been named Innovative Luxury Fragrance Brand of the Year at the recently concluded Ghana Industries and Manufacturing Awards, securing the honour for the third consecutive year.

The latest win marks another milestone for the Ghanaian fragrance house and its commitment to building a luxury brand rooted in African creativity. Three successive honours underline a sustained presence in an industry where originality and a recognisable identity are central to a brand’s development.

Founded in Accra in 2017 by perfumer Yusif Meizongo Jnr, Maison Yusif brings a personal approach to fragrance creation. Its perfumes are composed, blended and assembled by hand in Ghana, drawing inspiration from the country’s heritage while incorporating materials sourced internationally. This connection between local craftsmanship and fragrance artistry sits at the heart of the Maison Yusif story.

For the house, luxury takes shape through the work behind each bottle: developing a composition, allowing it to mature and preparing the finished product with care. Its collection includes Bad Influence, Deeper Than Words and Another Face of Oud Elixir, reflecting an approach to perfumery built around distinct personalities and emotional expression.

The award also provides an opportunity to recognise the role of perfumery within Ghana’s manufacturing landscape. Maison Yusif’s model brings creative direction and finished-product production together locally, illustrating how Ghanaian businesses can develop their own luxury identities and introduce them to audiences abroad.

That international ambition is reflected in the brand’s presence at Flying Solo in New York, where The Apex is listed among its offerings. The retailer identifies the fragrance as made in Ghana, carrying the house’s origin into an international shopping environment. Flying Solo.

With its third consecutive Innovative Luxury Fragrance Brand of the Year title, Maison Yusif Fragrance adds another chapter to a story that began in Accra. The achievement brings renewed attention to the craft behind the brand and to Ghana’s place in the wider conversation about contemporary luxury perfumery.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.