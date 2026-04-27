Man pleads guilty to murder 2 decades after death of Run DMC’s Jam Master Jay

Audio By Carbonatix
A man has pleaded guilty to a charge of murder more than 20 years after the fatal ambush shooting of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay.
Jay Bryant, 52, changed his plea on Monday to guilty, telling a judge that he helped others get into a building to ambush and kill Jay Mizell, the pioneering rap star who was known as Jam Master Jay.
Prosecutors said that Bryant's DNA was found on a hat inside the recording studio where Mizell was shot in the head in 2002. Bryant originally pleaded not guilty when he was indicted in 2023.
In 2024, two others were convicted in the case - Mizell's godson Karl Jordan Jr and childhood friend Ronald Washington.
Prosecutors argued in court that Jordan and Washington planned the "execution" killing out of revenge after being cut out of a drug deal worth nearly $200,000. They argued the killing was "motivated by greed and by revenge", but Jordan and Washington's lawyers have denied being involved.
A judge overturned Jordan's conviction last year, finding prosecutors failed to prove his motive in the case. Washington has similarly challenged his conviction.
Bryant had been accused of acting as an accomplice to the pair in the killing by helping them slip into the building that housed Mizell's recording studio in Queens, New York.
Prosecutors charged that he opened a back fire door to allow Jordan and Washington entry, and avoid buzzing into the studio so they could ambush Mizell. He initially denied the charges.
But in court on Monday, Bryant acknowledged to a federal magistrate in New York that he knew a gun would be used to shoot the 37-year-old rapper that day and apologised, US media reported.
He did not name others who were involved in the deejay's killing.
The 2002 shooting sent shock waves through the music industry. The influential act he formed with Joseph "Run" Simmons and Darryl "DMC" McDaniel - famous for 1980s tracks such as It's Tricky, It's Like That, and the Aerosmith collaboration Walk This Way - disbanded after his death.
The case went unsolved for about two decades until federal prosecutors filed charges against the three men.
Bryant had initially pleaded not guilty in the case but changed that plea on Monday. He faces 15 to 20 years in prison over the killing and unrelated drug and gun charges.
Court documents filed last Thursday indicated that Bryant planned to change his plea and that his lawyers were negotiating a deal with federal prosecutors, CBS News, the BBC's US media partner, reported.
Latest Stories
-
‘We are coming after you’ – Bono Minister to cocoa smugglers
11 minutes
-
COCOBOD anti-smuggling unit arrests four suspects, impounds over 100 bags of beans
14 minutes
-
Vendors commend GAWU for creating market access at trade fair
18 minutes
-
Afadzato South rice farmers appeal for urgent remedies to prevent post-harvest loss
21 minutes
-
French coastguard rescues more than 100 migrants crossing English Channel
1 hour
-
IS claims responsibility for Nigeria attack that killed 29 people
1 hour
-
Ghana moves forward with plans for new national airline
3 hours
-
Terror trial to begin for man accused of plotting attack on Taylor Swift concert
4 hours
-
Taylor Swift files to trademark voice and image after AI concerns
4 hours
-
Man pleads guilty to murder 2 decades after death of Run DMC’s Jam Master Jay
5 hours
-
Why Spotify has no button to filter out AI music
5 hours
-
The Ghanaian dream of climbing the social and political ladder to live above the law
5 hours
-
Beyond the glory: The hidden battles of athletes
5 hours
-
Claire’s closes all 154 stores in UK and Ireland with loss of 1,300 jobs
5 hours
-
‘I’m between married and single’ – Jim Iyke reveals relationship status
5 hours