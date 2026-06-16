Military deployed to Bawku SHS after student rampage over exam malpractice crackdown

Military personnel have been deployed to Bawku Senior High School in the Upper East Region following violent disturbances by students that left school property damaged and a teacher injured.

The unrest reportedly broke out around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15, when some students went on a rampage across the school campus, causing extensive destruction to facilities and disrupting normal activities.

Bawku Municipal Director of Education, Isaac Abweko Azasoo, said preliminary information indicates that the disturbances were triggered after school authorities refused to allow examination malpractice involving some final-year students who are expected to complete their examinations this week.

According to him, the situation escalated into violence, during which one teacher was allegedly abducted by the students while another was assaulted and sustained injuries.

The injured teacher was initially treated at a local health facility before being referred to Bolgatanga for further medical care.

Mr Azasoo explained that military personnel were subsequently deployed to the school to restore order and prevent further disturbances.

“The military was brought in to prevent any further escalation of the situation and to ensure the safety of staff and students,” he stated.

Authorities are yet to determine the full extent of the damage caused during the incident, while investigations are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the unrest. No arrests had been announced as of the time of filing this report.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.