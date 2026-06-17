GES condemns assault on teachers, property damage at Bawku SHS during WASSCE

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has strongly condemned the violent assault on two teachers and the destruction of school property at Bawku Senior High School, describing the incident as a grave violation of discipline and a direct attack on the safety of education professionals carrying out their duties.
According to a statement issued on Wednesday, June 17, the incident involved some students of the school who allegedly attacked the teachers and damaged property amid the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
Preliminary reports indicate that the unrest may have been triggered by the strict enforcement of examination regulations and invigilation procedures during the conduct of the examinations.
The Service said the actions of the students were wholly unacceptable and inconsistent with the values expected within Ghana's educational institutions.
"The actions of the alleged students are unacceptable, unjustifiable, and contrary to the core values of discipline, respect and integrity that underpin education," the statement said.
GES management expressed particular concern over the assault on the affected teachers, emphasising that attacks on educators performing their official responsibilities represent a serious threat to the integrity of the educational system.
The Service noted that teachers play a critical role in ensuring that examinations are conducted fairly and transparently, and any form of intimidation or violence against them would not be tolerated.
"Management views attacks on teachers in the course of their official duties as a serious breach of school discipline and a threat to the safety of staff of the Service," GES stated.
In response to the incident, security personnel have been deployed to Bawku Senior High School to restore calm and ensure the safety of students, teachers and examination officials.
GES assured parents, guardians and the general public that academic activities and the ongoing WASSCE examinations are continuing under enhanced security arrangements.
"Security personnel have been deployed to the school, and normal academic and examination activities continue under enhanced protection arrangements," the statement said.
The Service further disclosed that the two teachers who sustained injuries during the attack are receiving the necessary medical treatment and support.
"The affected teachers are currently receiving the necessary medical attention and support," management added.
GES has launched a full-scale investigation into the incident in collaboration with the relevant security agencies to identify all individuals involved in the attack and the destruction of school property.
Authorities have pledged that those found responsible will be held accountable in accordance with both GES disciplinary procedures and the laws of Ghana.
"A full investigation is underway in collaboration with security agencies to identify all individuals involved. Those found culpable will face the full rigours of the law following GES disciplinary procedures," the statement stressed.
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